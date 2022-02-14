The Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show Is Met With Applause Around The NFL

The NFL Community Reacts To Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show

The halftime show for Super Bowl LVI featured a slew of celebrities, including Dr.

Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg are some of the most well-known rappers in the world.

According to Twitter responses, the majority of fans liked it.

Despite the fact that this year’s halftime show alternated between different artists, several critics have praised it as the best in years.

“This is the best Super Bowl Halftime Show in YEARS, and it isn’t even close..”

“Amazing,” Esfand wrote on Twitter.

The best Super Bowl Halftime show in YEARS and it’s not even remotely close.. AMAZING — Esfand (@EsfandTV) February 14, 2022

Ah, so THIS is what it’s like to be old enough to have a nostalgic super bowl halftime show — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 14, 2022

It’s a good thing I’m not at the Super Bowl rn cause I would be going dumb at this halftime show — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) February 14, 2022

Damn. Damn. I think this halftime show needs to have an asterisk making sure that people realize the difference between this one and everyone every other one in the history of the Super Bowl. Well done. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) February 14, 2022