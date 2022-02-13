The Super Bowl Matchup for Next Year is Predicted by Vegas

Next Year’s Super Bowl Matchup Predicted by Las Vegas

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will face off in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is a slight favorite over Cincinnati heading into the game.

The Rams will try to stop Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

In next year’s Super Bowl, who will face who?

Despite the fact that Super Bowl 56 has yet to be played, it’s already time to start planning for next season.

In the big game next year, who will face who?

The most likely Super Bowl 57 matchup for the 2022 NFL season, according to the sportsbooks, is:

Next season, the Rams are expected to return to the Super Bowl, while the Chiefs are expected to win the AFC.

Cincinnati knocked Kansas City out of the playoffs this season.

Meanwhile, under head coach Sean McVay, the Los Angeles Rams will try to reach the Super Bowl for the third time.

What are your predictions for the Super Bowl next year?

