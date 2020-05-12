The Supreme Court could influence access to abortion in 15 states: study

The Supreme Court is expected rule soon on an abortion regulation that could include all three Louisiana clinics that offer the procedure. However, a new study released on Monday shows that the impact of the decision could be wider.

Access to abortions could be “severely” restricted in more than 15 states if the Supreme Court allows the regulation at June Medical Services’ center against Russo to be implemented. This emerges from a new report by the Guttmacher Institute, which is only made available to CBS News. The Supreme Court is considering a 2014 Louisiana law that allows abortion doctors to admit patients to a nearby hospital. Proponents of the law say it should improve patient safety, but critics say it should close clinics that offer abortion services.

“Allowing privileges has only one purpose: the closure of abortion clinics,” said Elizabeth Nash, deputy interim director of state policy and co-author of the study, in an email before the report was released. In addition to Louisiana, Nash’s report identified six states – Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas – with privileged laws that are not currently in effect due to the Supreme Court’s previous precedent. Another nine are “at risk” of passing such laws, the report says because they have governors and legislators opposed to abortion rights.

Officials who support the regulation deny their intention to block access to abortion. The Louisiana lawmaker who wrote the legislation called the law – known as the “Unsafe Abortion Protection Act” – a “common sense” measure. And the prosecutor, who is responsible for defending the law before the Supreme Court, said in an interview with CBS News that the limitation is “to protect patient health and safety.” Regardless of the intention, the admission of privilege laws has historically been associated with the closure of clinics. When a Texas law on admissions law came into effect from November 2013 to June 2016, the number of clinics in the state almost halved, falling from 41 to 22. Although the Supreme Court passed the 2016 law with its decision in Whole Woman’s Health v Hellerstedt, the number of facilities has not recovered. The law in mid-June of Medical Services against Russo is almost identical. In his report, Guttmacher identified similar effects in Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama when privilege laws were allowed to enter into force temporarily. All three state clinics that offer abortions are expected to close. As late as October, only one doctor who offered abortion services in Louisiana had regulatory rights, a doctor based in Shreveport who works part-time at the Hope Clinic, the plaintiff in the case. In court documents, this doctor stated that he was planning to stop working in the clinic in case the law came into force, and referred to safety concerns that he was the last doctor to perform an abortion in the state. Four patients in 20 years have been hospitalized by the Hope Clinic in Shreveport. Given the relative safety of the procedure, large medical associations – including the American Medical Association and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists – say that the approval of privilege laws is medically unnecessary for abortion providers. Access to abortion is already limited in the 15 countries identified by Guttmacher. Many tried to restrict access to the process in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. And everyone currently has abortion regulations such as mandatory waiting times, government advice and bans on insurance coverage.

