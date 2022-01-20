The suspension of Wan-Bissaka until after the international break is a setback for Man United, but fans laud Dalot’s performance as Man of the Match.

Wan-Bissaka’s suspension until after the international break is a setback for Man United, but fans laud Dalot’s performance as Man of the Match.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be out until after the international break for Manchester United.

Diogo Dalot has been filling in for the English right-back, and fans lauded the Portuguese after his most recent performance in United’s 3-1 win over Brentford.

Wan-Bissaka was unable to travel to Brentford on Wednesday after missing United’s 2-2 draw at Aston Villa due to illness.

According to Ralf Rangnick, he will now miss West Ham’s Saturday visit to Old Trafford.

The German was asked if he was fit ahead of Wednesday’s match.

“Not yet,” he replied.

He’s still sick, unfortunately.

“He won’t be available for this game, and he won’t be available for the West Ham game either.”

“Hopefully, he will be back for training after the international break.”

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

United’s first game after the international break will be against Middlesbrough on February 4 at Old Trafford.

Even if Wan-Bissaka isn’t back by then, United supporters may not be too concerned about Dalot filling in admirably in his absence.

Dalot received a 710 from SunSport’s reporter at Brentford, who said the full-back did nothing wrong and worked hard to provide width.

Check out our Manchester United live blog for the most up-to-date information and transfer rumors from Old Trafford.

“In the past two months, Dalot has proven he is loads better than Wan-Bissaka,” one Red Devils fan tweeted.

“Every week, he improves,” said another.

“Right now, he’s the best right-back at the club.”

“We always said Dalot would do well if he was given a run of games, and he’s doing that now,” Ani said.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

The best way to celebrate my 50 appearances with @ManUtd (hashtag)MUFCpic.twitter.comvx4Q8f1ojOThe best way to celebrate my 50 appearances with @ManUtd (hashtag)MUFC