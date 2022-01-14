The tale of the tape between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington: How do the two ferocious rivals stack up ahead of their UFC 272 showdown?

JORGE MASVIDAL and Colby Covington are on the verge of resolving their long-standing feud.

The two-time welterweight title challengers will face off on March 5 in the main event of UFC 272 in Las Vegas, which promises to be a blockbuster event.

Masvidal and Covington were once best friends before a public feud in 2018, which resulted in several back-and-forths.

Masvidal, a fan favorite, claimed that Covington failed to pay one of his coaches for training him for his interim welterweight title fight against Rafael dos Anjos in June 2018.

The verbal battle between the two ahead of their long-awaited showdown at T-Mobile Arena will undoubtedly be entertaining.

And the fact that they are so familiar with one another both inside and outside the cage makes for an intriguing match-up.

So, with that in mind, SunSport decided to break down what is shaping up to be one of the year’s most anticipated fights.

Covington, who will turn 34 on February 22, has Father Time on his side.

Masvidal, a fan favorite, is four years older than Covington, having turned 37 on November 12.

Both men are just under six feet tall, standing at 5’11, though BMF Masvidal has the longer limbs.

Covington’s arms only stretch out 72 inches, while Gambred’s reach is 74 inches.

Masvidal’s slick striker advantage could be crucial in his attempt to hit Covington before attempting takedowns.

Masvidal has 50 professional mixed martial arts fights under his belt, which puts him ahead of Covington in terms of experience.

The Miami mauler has more than DOUBLE the number of victories as his former training partner, having raised his hand 36 times compared to Covington’s 16.

Both men are on the mend after failed attempts to dethrone welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Masvidal lost to The Nigerian Nightmare in back-to-back fights in July 2020 and April 2021, the latter of which ended in a brutal second-round KO loss.

Meanwhile, Covington was defeated by Usman in their rematch at UFC 268 last November, which he lost by unanimous decision.

“He better f***ing show up,” Covington said in a text message to ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto about Masvidal.

“Street Judas gets buried in Sin City March 5th,” the former interim 170lbs champ said after the bout was officially announced.

“Colby is that one person, and I always say this, wherever I see him, it’s a free pay-per-view right there,” Masvidal said of his former friend last April.

“And he’s well aware of it.”

