The tale of the tape between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte: How the two heavyweights compare, with the WBC set to announce the fight

The tale of the tape: Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte, with the WBC set to announce the fight

After the WBC ordered a fight with Tyson Fury, DILLIAN WHYTE appears to be on his way to reclaiming his heavyweight world title.

The Gypsy King’s mandatory challenger has been named by the sanctioning body as the Body Snatcher.

Many boxing fans had hoped for a ‘Battle Of Britain’ fight, but Anthony Joshua blew it when he lost to Oleksandr Usyk.

A rematch has already been scheduled.

In October, Whyte was forced to withdraw from his fight against Otto Wallin due to a shoulder injury.

However, it has allowed him to go straight into a title fight against Fury, who has 31 victories, one draw, and no losses in 32 fights.

Meanwhile, Whyte has won 28 of his 30 games, with only two losses.

They faced Joshua, who had just suffered a stunning KO loss to Alexander Povetkin.

The Bodysnatcher made amends for the loss by winning the rematch and retiring Povetkin.

Both 33-year-old British fighters have a similar KO ratio, with Fury having 22 stoppages in 32 fights and Whyte having 19 in 30.

But, despite being a big heavyweight, Whyte is no match for the Gypsy King in this department.

Fury is 6ft 9in tall, while Whyte is 6ft 4in tall.

And Fury’s 85-inch reach versus Whyte’s 78-inch reach could spell trouble for the challenger.

In the eleventh round of their Las Vegas trilogy fight, the Gypsy King stopped his American opponent Deontay Wilder.

After that, Fury had a 30-day window to set up a blockbuster undisputed bout with Usyk, 34.

In September, the Ukrainian snatched Joshua’s heavyweight titles, and a rematch with the Brit is expected early next year.

There had been talk that AJ, 32, would step aside to allow the two champions to face off in the ring.

However, the WBC decision has set up a tantalizing all-British superfight, which will most likely take place in March.

Cardiff and Manchester have been mentioned as possible venues, with promoter Frank Warren eager to stage a ‘homecoming’ fight in the United Kingdom.

Fury has been outspoken about the prospect of facing Whyte, a former friend.

If the Brixton bruiser was named his mandatory, he promised to’smash the c***’s face in’ and ‘butcher him, no problem.’