The tale of the tape between Tyson Fury and Hafthor Bjornsson: How the boxer and Game of Thrones giant compare amid fight talks

Story of the tape: Tyson Fury vs. Hafthor Bjornsson: How the boxer and Game of Thrones giant compare amid fight talks

After facing Game of Thrones’ Hafthor Bjornsson, TYSON FURY finally met his match.

Normally, the WBC heavyweight champion towers over his opponents, but Bjornsson is an equal match.

Both 6ft 9in tall, the pair posed topless as Bjornsson, aka ‘Thor,’ paid a visit to Fury during one of his evening with tour nights.

Fury, 33, is one of the world’s most powerful heavyweights, weighing in at 19st 7lb for his most recent fight, a trilogy victory over Deontay Wilder, 36.

But that pales in comparison to Bjornsson’s 23STONE weight, which he achieved only after a dramatic nine-stone body transformation.

Fury does have one advantage over the former Icelandic strongman: he has a lifetime of boxing experience, having reigned as a two-time unbeaten heavyweight champion.

Meanwhile, Bjornsson, 33, is training for a fight with rival Eddie Hall, 33, whom he challenged in May 2020 after breaking the British deadlift record of 501 kilograms.

In preparation for the grudge match with Hall next year, Bjornsson has had three tune-up exhibition bouts.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

They faced Irish cruiserweight Steven Ward, 31, English heavyweight Simon Vallily, 36, and Canadian Larratt, 46.

Unbeaten Fury, who is one of Bjornsson’s favorite fighters, is sure to have given him some advice.

He even stated that he would fight his boxing idol one day, despite the fact that he has no chance of winning.

“I know I’d get my ass beaten today against Tyson Fury,” Bjornsson told Muscle and Health, “but if I was offered that opportunity, I would not turn it down.”

“The chance to fight someone as great as him would be an honor for me, and I couldn’t say no.”

“However, I’m sure I’d be beaten to a pulp.”

“To stand a chance against someone that good, I’d need a lot more experience and a few more years under my belt.”