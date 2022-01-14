Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao is the story of the tape.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

Size, record, and net worth are compared to upcoming fight news in Money Kicks.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER will fight a millionaire social media celebrity in an exhibition fight.

The American legend will face YouTuber Money Kicks (real name Rashed Belhasa) in Dubai on October 20.

If fans thought Logan Paul, who is TWO STONES heavier than Mayweather, had no chance against him, they are mistaken. Belhasa is in big trouble.

The 20-year-old Middle Eastern vlogger has only boxed TWICE, winning exhibition fights against unknown opponents Anas Elshayib and Ajmal Khan.

Mayweather, 44, is the self-proclaimed “Greatest of All Time,” with a 50-0 record to his name.

Few, let alone a novice like Belhasa, would be able to compete with the masterful boxer after nearly four years as a professional.

The fight, however, will be more of an entertainment showcase than a sporting competition, as Mayweather stated when announcing his comeback.

He explained, “I don’t like to call what I’m doing a fight.”

It’s what I like to call a limited-edition boxing show.

Because there’s so much more to it than just boxing.”

WITH FREE BETS, YOU CAN GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS!

Mayweather announced his retirement in 2017 after defeating UFC superstar Conor McGregor, 33, in a lucrative crossover bout.

But he’s returned twice, both in exhibitions, with the first being a one-round demolition of featherweight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, 23, in a one-round demolition job.

In June, Paul, 26, went the distance with him over eight rounds, and he was declared the winner despite the fact that there was no knockout.

Both before and after the spectacular fight, Mayweather boasted of earning (dollar)100 million (£72 million) for the “legalized bank robbery.”

In a 2021 interview with Millon Dollaz’s Worth of Game podcast, he claimed to be worth $1.2 billion (£875 million).

Mayweather boasted, “I’ve made a billion.”

It’s been four years since I arrived.

I now have a net worth of more than (dollar)1.2 billion.”

Even if Belhasa’s boxing skills aren’t as good as Mayweather’s, he can compete in one area: money.

To me, what I’m doing isn’t a struggle.

It’s a limited-edition boxing showcase, as I like to call it.

It encompasses a lot more than just boxing.

His construction mogul father, Saif Ahmed Belhasa, is one of Dubai’s wealthiest businessmen, with a reported net worth of (dollar)2.1 billion (£1.5 billion).

Belhasa Jr’s exact net worth is unknown, but it is thought to be in the range of (dollar)4 million (£2.9 million).

As a result, despite the vast skill and experience gap between the two fighters, Mayweather’s decision to fight him is clearly motivated by financial considerations.

Since then, the retired boxing promoter and icon has stated that he plans to bring a number of events to Dubai.

“One fight?” Mayweather joked. “We might do more than one fight.”

The speaker begins, “We…”

Infosurhoy’s most recent news.

I prefer not to refer to what I’m doing as a battle.

I like to refer to it as a limited-edition boxing show.

Because it encompasses much more than just boxing.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is a professional boxer who has