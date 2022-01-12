Three major roster changes have been made by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

﻿Three significant roster changes have been made by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced three major roster moves on Wednesday morning, just days before the start of the playoffs.

The Buccaneers are getting healthy at the right time after missing a slew of key players in the final weeks of the season.

On Wednesday, the team welcomed three key players back.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who started the postseason with seven players on injured reserve, may see that list cut significantly by Sunday’s Wild Card opener against the Philadelphia Eagles,” the team said in a statement.

“On Wednesday, the Buccaneers announced that three injured reserve players, including inside linebacker Lavonte David and running backs Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard, had’returned to practice.'”