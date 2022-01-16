The tennis player Novak Djokovic is set to be deported from Australia after losing his visa appeal.

Novak Djokovic is set to be deported from Australia after losing his visa appeal.

NOVAK Djokovic is scheduled to be deported today after losing his appeal against his visa being revoked.

Because he has been forced out of Australia, the world No. 1 will not defend his title at the Australian Open.

His last-ditch appeal to stay in Australia and play has been unanimously dismissed by three judges.

They say they’ll explain themselves later.

It’s thought that the star will now be escorted to the airport by armed guards.

He met with immigration officials and the Border Force at an undisclosed location yesterday for a secret showdown.

The anti-vaxxer Djokovic saga began when his visa was revoked when he first arrived in Australia.

Following a six-hour standoff at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport, the Serbian champion was given his marching orders.

He had been given a vaccine exemption to compete before his visa was abruptly revoked, according to his lawyers, because he contracted Covid-19 in December.

Despite pleading to be moved to more elaborate digs with a tennis court or having his private chef provide vegan meals – requests that were denied – Djokovic was rushed to an immigration hotel.

After that, a judge ordered his passport to be returned, stating that he was “agitated” by the case and asking, “What more could this man have done?”

However, in an unexpected turn of events, the government revoked his visa once more.

On “health and good order” grounds, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke exercised his authority.

Djokovic’s legal team has filed yet another appeal against the decision.

However, their pleas for him to stay in Australia were ignored, and he will most likely be escorted to the airport and forced onto a plane back to the United States today.

Australians have reacted angrily to Djokovic’s detention, with many disagreeing with the decision.

He hasn’t spoken openly about his vaccination status, but he did admit to being “anti-vaccination” last year.

“I am personally opposed to vaccination,” he told reporters.

“I don’t want to be forced to take a vaccine in order to travel.”

There will be more to come…

Keep checking back at Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

Thesun.co.uk is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, football news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

For the best Sun Online experience yet, download our fantastic, new, and improved free App.

Click here for iPhone and here for Android.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comthesun and follow us on Twitter at @TheSun.