The Texans are expected to hire an offensive coordinator.

The Houston Texans are looking for a new head coach, but they’ve already decided who will be his offensive coordinator, according to reports.

Houston fired head coach David Culley today after one season, along with offensive coordinator Tim Kelly.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Texans intend to promote from within to fill Kelly’s position.

According to a source, “look for [Texans passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach] Pep Hamilton to eventually be the offensive coordinator of the Houston Texans under the next head coach.”

