The Texans are reportedly considering an unexpected NFL Draft move.

The Houston Texans are rumored to be considering an unexpected NFL Draft move.

The future of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is uncertain at best.

Deshaun Watson, who is still facing sexual misconduct allegations, appears unlikely to return to the team.

He’ll most likely be traded this offseason, depending on what happens with his situation in the future.

This season, Houston has had success with quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Davis Mills.

According to ESPN, the Texans may decide to keep Mills as their starting quarterback.

That would be quite unexpected.

Texans Reportedly Considering Surprising NFL Draft Move

Texans Reportedly Considering Surprising NFL Draft Move

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills’ performance for the remainder of the season figures to influence how the Houston Texans will handle their offseason.https://t.co/dJy4aQdZtt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2021