The Texans are reportedly considering an unexpected NFL Draft move.

The Houston Texans are rumored to be considering an unexpected NFL Draft move.
The future of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is uncertain at best.
Deshaun Watson, who is still facing sexual misconduct allegations, appears unlikely to return to the team.
He’ll most likely be traded this offseason, depending on what happens with his situation in the future.
This season, Houston has had success with quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Davis Mills.
According to ESPN, the Texans may decide to keep Mills as their starting quarterback.
That would be quite unexpected.
Texans Reportedly Considering Surprising NFL Draft Move
Rookie quarterback Davis Mills’ performance for the remainder of the season figures to influence how the Houston Texans will handle their offseason.https://t.co/dJy4aQdZtt
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2021
If the Texans end up with a top-three pick in next year’s NFL draft, they could lock into selecting a defensive end such as Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson or Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux if Mills plays well over the final five games of 2021, league sources told ESPN.
But if Mills struggles, the Texans will have to consider using a high draft pick on a quarterback — and they could also acquire one in the event that they trade Deshaun Watson.