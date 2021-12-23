The Texans are said to have signed a veteran defensive lineman.

The Texans are rumored to have signed a veteran defensive lineman.

The Houston Texans added defensive lineman Chris Smith to their active roster on Thursday morning.

Drew Rosenhaus, his agent, confirmed his departure.

For the Texans this season, Smith has appeared in three games.

In Week 15, he had a career-high five tackles, two quarterback hits, and a sack against the Jaguars.

With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise across the league, the Texans have decided to strengthen their defensive line by promoting Smith to the 53-man roster.

Smith has spent most of the season on the Texans’ practice squad, but he has shown that when his number is called, he can make a difference.

