The Texans’ general manager makes an open admission about quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Deshaun Watson has made an open admission to the Texans' general manager.

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio spoke about his decision to fire David Culley on Friday.

Deshaun Watson’s future with the team was also discussed.

Due to his legal issues, Watson did not play a single down of football this season.

Watson was rumored to be on the move before the new league year began on March 16, but Caserio’s latest remark doesn’t add much to that speculation.

When it comes to Watson’s future, Caserio believes there is “no more clarity today than there was previously.”

“We’re going to work through it,” Caserio added, “and in the end, we’re going to do what we think is best for the organization.”

