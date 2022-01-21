The Texans have announced that they have interviewed a former NFL quarterback for the position of head coach.

The Houston Texans interviewed former NFL quarterback Josh McCown for their head coaching position nearly a year ago to the day.

David Culley was ultimately hired as the team’s head coach.

The Texans, however, decided it was time to look for a new head coach after only one season with Culley at the helm.

They’re once again looking for Josh McCown.

Houston announced Thursday night that it had completed an interview with the former NFL quarterback for the position of head coach.

“We finished an interview with Josh McCown for our head coaching position today,” the team said in a tweet.

