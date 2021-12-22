The Texans have received some bad news regarding Brandin Cooks, their wide receiver.

The Houston Texans are the latest team to have COVID-19 cases derail their Week 16 plans.

One of the team’s top offensive players tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, according to the organization.

Brandin Cooks was placed on the reserveCOVID-19 list by the Texans on Wednesday afternoon, according to the team’s announcement.

The designation will make it much more difficult for the veteran receiver to play in Houston’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers this week.

Cooks will be eligible to return this weekend under the league’s health and safety protocols, but he’ll have to make a quick turnaround to be ready to play by Sunday.

Texans Announce Unfortunate News On WR Brandin Cooks

Texans Announce Unfortunate News On WR Brandin Cooks

The #Texans placed three players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List and one player on the Reserve/Injured List.https://t.co/B11ggAbe2k — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 22, 2021