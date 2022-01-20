The Texans have signed a former Green Bay Packers defensive lineman.

Ex-Green Bay Packers Defensive Lineman Joins Texans

The Green Bay Packers cut defensive lineman Kingsley Keke just days before their postseason run.

The third-year pro has found a new team less than 24 hours later.

Keke was claimed off of waivers by the Houston Texans on Thursday.

According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the move has been delayed until after the Super Bowl.

