The Texans “really want” to hire one candidate as head coach, according to a report.

Texans “desperately want” to hire one candidate as head coach, according to a report.

Last week, the Houston Texans fired head coach David Culley after just one season.

However, it appears that they’ve decided on a replacement quickly.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Texans are reportedly interested in free agent quarterback Josh McCown.

McCown was interviewed for the vacant head coaching position by the Texans earlier this week, as well as last season.

However, according to PFT, the Texans will have to wait for another team to legitimize the pick.

The Texans, according to PFT, want to wait for another team to interview McCown so that it doesn’t appear that they’ve gone too far outside the box.

During his long NFL career, McCown earned a reputation for coaching younger quarterbacks.

In Houston in 2020, he was a backup.

McCown, on the other hand, has never coached in the NFL or at a college level.

He is currently an assistant coach at Rusk High School in Texas, where both of his sons play football.

To say Josh McCown’s hiring would be “out of the box” is an understatement.

