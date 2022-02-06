The Texans’ search for a head coach has been cut short by one coach.

The Houston Texans have yet to name a head coach, though recent reports indicate that they may be close.

The Texans were down to two finalists earlier today, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson, indicating that one of their head coaching candidates had been eliminated.

Now, Anderson claims that Jonathan Gannon, the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, has been fired.

If this is true, Houston will be led by former quarterback Josh McCown and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who both retired from football after the 2020 season.

Report: 1 Coach Eliminated From The Texans’ Search

