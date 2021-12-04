The Texas A&M star has declared for the NFL draft.

The Texas A&M star declares for the NFL draft.

After finishing the 2021 college football regular season with an 8-4 record, the Texas A&M Aggies are likely to forget about this season.

However, for one Aggies junior defensive lineman, this is his final year on the team.

DeMarvin Leal, a defensive lineman for Texas A&M, announced on Instagram that he will forego his senior year in order to enter the NFL draft.

In his statement, he stated that he will remember his time with the Aggies fondly.

“I’m humbled to officially announce that I am declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft with heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Leal wrote.

“My time in Aggieland was cut short, but I will always cherish my time there and look forward to moving forward in my life as a better man.”

Leal is graduating from Texas A&M after a stellar season in which he may be named to the all-conference team.

He finished with 8.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, 58 tackles, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

Leal appeared in 33 games for the Aggies in three seasons, recording 133 tackles, 13.0 sacks, 25.0 tackles for loss, five passes defended, an interception, and two forced fumbles.

