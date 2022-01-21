The Titans have made their official decision on running back Derrick Henry.

The Titans have made their final decision on running back Derrick Henry.

One of the league’s best players has returned.

Derrick Henry, a running back for the Tennessee Titans, was activated from injured reserve just a few moments ago.

Henry has been missing since October.

Due to a fractured foot, he was forced to retire at the age of 31.

He had 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the season before suffering an injury.

Henry made it clear to reporters this week that he is thrilled to be back on the field with his teammates.

“I’m just happy to be back, and I’m grateful to everyone who helped me get back and contribute during the playoffs,” Henry said, according to the Titans’ official website.

“I’m just glad to be playing football again.”

Titans Announce Official Decision On RB Derrick Henry

