The Titans have provided Derrick Henry with an important update.

The Titans have given Derrick Henry a major update.

Derrick Henry’s status for this weekend’s playoff game is still unknown, but the bruising running back made a significant step forward today.

Henry has been cleared for contact and will practice in pads this afternoon, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Tuesday.

“I think having contact is a good step up for him,” Vrabel told ESPN’s Turron Davenport.

“It’s been a while since he’s had contact and had to do these things that are similar to what he’ll be asked to do in a football game.”

Later this week, Tennessee will decide on Henry’s availability for Saturday.

Due to a foot injury, the two-time NFL rushing yardage leader has not played since October 31.