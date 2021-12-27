The Titans make a decision on Julio Jones’ roster spot.

The Tennessee Titans have the best record in the AFC with a 10-5 record, but they haven’t yet clinched a playoff berth.

Will Julio Jones join the Titans in their playoff push?

Jones has been placed on the reserveCOVID-19 list, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero on Monday.

Before Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, he and linebacker Bud Dupree will have to overcome some obstacles.

Jones’ first year with the Tennessee Titans hasn’t been particularly fruitful.

He’s only played in nine games this season, and he hasn’t been particularly good.

Jones has a total of 26 receptions for 376 yards and no touchdowns.

If he doesn’t play another down this season, all of those numbers would be career lows.