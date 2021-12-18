The title race between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen appears to have reignited a spark in the 36-year-old Hamilton.

When will Lewis Hamilton retire? The title race between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton appears to have reignited a spark in the 36-year-old.

Despite the fact that he is approaching 40, the Mercedes driver has never felt further away from retirement.

Lewis Hamilton has a limited number of records left to break.

He has the most race wins (103), pole positions (103), podiums (181), points (4,146.5), most consecutive race starts (265), and points finishes (48) in Formula One – and the list goes on.

There are a few he shares with the great, seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, some of which may never be broken, but it’s almost irrelevant at this point: Hamilton has proven his greatness beyond doubt, and debates about who the best driver of all time is now largely a matter of personal preference.

So the man who has been obsessed with proving people wrong since he and his father Anthony had one of the less expensive go-karts on the grid and were the only black faces at race weekends appears to have accomplished his goal.

Some speculated that he did so a few years ago, before the prospect of matching or even surpassing Schumacher’s seven titles became a possibility.

Even so, the question of what comes next for Hamilton has never been more intriguing.

Hamilton was asked directly whether he thought he had one, five, or ten years left in the sport in 2019, when he was already 34 and talk of retirement was becoming common paddock gossip.

He seemed a little unsure, though he admitted to polling opinion from across the sporting landscape on how to keep things interesting and maintain his elite performance levels.

“I hear Valentino [Rossi, the legendary MotoGP rider who finally retired this year at the age of 42] talking about how he feels he’s had to change his driving style to keep up with the newer generation, and I wonder if that’s really necessary.”

That is the story of his adventure.

He was amazing, but I’m trying to figure out how I’d position that.”

It’s debatable whether Hamilton’s style has changed significantly, but it’s undeniable that he’s kept winning – and no one in Formula One wins without adapting.

Max’s ascension.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

When will Lewis Hamilton retire? Max Verstappen title race appears to have reignited a spark in 36-year-old