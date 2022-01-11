The Top 25 Coaches’ Poll for College Football has been released.

The Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 has been released for college football.
The final Top-25 Coaches’ Poll was released on Tuesday by USA Today.
The Georgia Bulldogs, who were unanimously voted No. 1 in the country, are at the top of the list.
After winning the school’s first national championship since 1980, they are now the No. 1 team in college football.
“[Georgia] ends the year No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, while [Alabama] settles for No. 2,” the publication tweeted.
