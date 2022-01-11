The Top 25 Poll from Sports Illustrated for the 2022 Season has been released.

It’s never too early to start thinking about next season.

The Georgia Bulldogs won their first national championship in 40 years on Monday night, defeating Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Former Georgia walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett led the Bulldogs to a big fourth-quarter performance in Indianapolis, defeating Nick Saban’s team 33-18.

Of course, Alabama will be back in 2022 with a vengeance.

The Crimson Tide will most likely start the 2022 season as the No. 1 team in the country.

Sports Illustrated has already released its way-too-early top 25 poll for the upcoming season.

The top 10 preseason picks from Sports Illustrated are as follows:

As you can see, the usual suspects are at the top, but there are a few new faces in the top 10, with Wake Forest receiving some early attention.

The full list of Sports Illustrated’s top 25 can be found here.

