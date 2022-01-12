The Transfer Portal Has Been Opened For Penn State Running Back

The Transfer Portal Has Been Opened By Penn State Running Back

According to a source told The Spun this afternoon, Penn State running back Noah Cain has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Cain, a former four-star recruit in the 2019 class, rushed for 350 yards and four touchdowns this season, leading the team.

Following a season-ending injury in the 2020 opener against Indiana, Cain had a strong comeback.

Cain rushed for 443 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman.

On the Nittany Lions’ roster, both totals were good for second place.

Cain’s entrance into the portal was first reported by On3Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

Penn State Running Back Has Entered The Transfer Portal

Penn State Running Back Has Entered The Transfer Portal