The trial against Dalvin Cook has been rescheduled.

Dalvin Cook’s lawsuit has been rescheduled.

Dalvin Cook, a running back for the Minnesota Vikings, was charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble in November.

According to a lawsuit filed in Dakota County District Court on November 1st,

In November of 2020, Cook is accused of assaulting, battering, and falsely imprisoning Trimble.

After the accusation was made, Cook, 26, finished the 2021 NFL season.

He got a new court date for the ongoing lawsuit on Thursday.

Cook will be heard on March 24 in a Dakota County court, according to Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

After a virtual hearing with both parties on Thursday, a judge rescheduled the hearing.

"A Dakota County judge moved the court date back in a virtual hearing with both parties on Thursday," Goessling wrote on Twitter.

New Date Set For Lawsuit Against Dalvin Cook

