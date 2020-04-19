The true story behind Josh Maja’s move to Bordeaux in Netflix’s Sunderland ‘Til I Die

‘Why would you want to leave Sunderland Football Club?’

To the previously unaware, as soon as that sentence left Stewart Donald’s mouth it was obvious how things would end.

TV convention told us that Sunderland’s owner had been set up for a fall by that soundbite making the final edit and Josh Maja, the man in question, was not only going to do exactly that but move on to bigger and better things.

Maja’s transfer from Sunderland to Bordeaux last January was one of the major story lines of the widely-acclaimed second series of Netflix’s Sunderland ‘Til I Die which followed their fortunes during the 2018-19 season.

Maja was Sunderland’s big goal-scoring hope of promotion but sold midway through the season.

Despite Donald’s belief, moving from League One to Ligue 1 would be a no-brainer to most. It is not a decision Maja, 21, will regret making.

Before the Coronavirus pandemic brought football to a halt Maja was Bordeaux’s joint top scorer this season with eight goals in eight starts and 16 substitute appearances, contributing a goal or assist every 81 minutes.

That has come as no surprise to Manchester City’s head of academy recruitment Joe Shields who took a young Maja to Crystal Palace when he was a scout for the south Londoners and once saw him score nine goals in an under-11 game against Millwall.

‘He has always been very clinical,’ Shields said. ‘His goals-to-minutes ratio will always be high because of his mentality and being very grounded, focused and hard-working.’

Sunderland ‘Til I Die gave a fascinating insight into the contract negotiation and transfer process involving academy graduate Maja.

Or part of it, according to correspondence seen by Sportsmail, which shows there was more to it than meets the eye.

Sunderland’s previous chief executive Martin Bain indicated a wish to get Maja tied down but when he left in May 2018 and, when attempts were made to resume the conversation in July 2018, Sunderland preferred to wait and see how he developed.

By the time they were ready to start talking terms Maja was well into the final year of his contract and their control on the situation was slipping away because of his performances and the mounting interest from the top-flight – which Sunderland became aware of.

When they made their first offer in early October striker Maja had already scored nine goals and become Sunderland’s key player.

Less influential players were getting considerably more than the £2,750-per-week, rising to £4,750-per-week in the Championship, that Maja was offered.

Sunderland’s offers being deemed not reflective of his contribution and ability, while his value and what clubs were prepared to pay for him was also rising, became a common theme when following proposals came in.

The third at the end of November, an initial £5,000-per-week rising to £7,500 in the Championship, came with a one-week deadline to accept it.

If it was not accepted, Sunderland’s head of football operations Richard Hill warned they will ‘test the market in January’ and see if any clubs would meet their valuation.

A further sticking point during negotiations was Sunderland’s refusal to include signing-on fees in their proposals meaning any wage suggestion had to be adjusted to accommodate the lack of extras.

That led to a counter request from Maja’s representatives of £8,000-per-week, with a £3.5m buyout clause, a valuation to reflect the wages and give Sunderland a reasonable fee if the clause was activated.

Sunderland, though, stuck to their previous wage offer – described as their ‘limit’ by Hill – and reiterated that his agents were free to find a club for Maja in January and any serious offers would be listened to in the absence of an agreement.

They did alter their position slightly by indicating a willingness to discuss a renegotiation if target were met.

Bordeaux then came forward and were initially happy to sign Maja on a pre-contract in January.

But, desperate to ensure they received some money, Sunderland are understood to have asked Maja’s camp if they could persuade Bordeaux to do the deal in January allowing them to bank around €1.5m then rather than the compensation of less than €500,000 they would have received had Maja moved at the end of his contract.

With agents’ fees capped at 10 per cent in France, Maja’s camp will receive around €500,000 spread over the term of his contract at Bordeaux compared to the £1.5m on offer from clubs in England.

Hill suggested moving the youngster overseas was motivated by money as doing so could earn ‘in the region of one million’ in agents fees.

Especially galling for Sunderland will be that it would have cost them under £200,000 in wages to keep 16-goal Maja until the end of the season and retain their best hope of promotion in the process.

Instead they ended up frantically paying over the odds for £4m Will Grigg, plus more on wages, on deadline day, missing out on the top two and then losing in the play-off final.

Maja was painted as disingenuous when asked about his contract situation during the Netflix documentary but was genuinely happy to stay and believed his future was at Sunderland.

They had the option of keeping Maja until the end of the season even if he did not sign a new contract as his wish was to remain in the north east but, given all the options on the table, Sunderland chose to cash in.

Backing up the sense that all was not as it seemed when it came to Maja’s exit former Sunderland boss Jack Ross, who was in charge at the time, said last season: ‘In modern football there’s a lot of hysteria that’s created in comment which is unfounded at times and without good substance.’

Describing Maja as ‘a very humble young man’ Ross added: ‘That was shown by the fact he returned to the club a couple of weeks ago, left gifts, not just for myself and the coaching staff but for a lot of the people around the club, handwritten cards thanking them for the support they’ve given him and allowing him to progress his career.

‘That example of how a young man conducts himself is something people don’t often get to see.’

Shields, who has continued to follow Maja’s career, said: ‘He has always been very popular with staff at every club he has been at because he is a top player but there is no arrogance. His ceiling is very high and if he continues to score he will keep rising.’