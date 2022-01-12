The Two Best Running Backs Right Now, According to Barry Sanders

For the past three decades, Barry Sanders has been regarded as the gold standard at running back, and with good reason.

He rushed for 15,269 yards and 99 touchdowns in his NFL career.

Sanders, as a result, appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday to talk about a variety of NFL topics.

McAfee asked Sanders during his interview which current running backs are the best in the league at one point.

The Hall of Famer appears to have a soft spot for two AFC South players in particular.

“There’s a lot of good young running back talent in the NFL,” Sanders said.

“If you look at what Jonathan Taylor accomplished this year, I’m confident Derrick Henry will return next year bigger and stronger than ever.”

He might be in the playoffs, I believe.

There’s a lot of good talent out there, if you look at Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, Nick Chubb, and Josh Jacobs.

However, I believe Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry should be at the top of that list.”

