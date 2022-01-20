The UFC has announced a big show in London on March 19th, three years after the last time the city hosted an event.

The UFC has announced a blockbuster London show for March 19, three years after the city’s last event.

In March, the UFC will make their long-awaited return to London.

The premier mixed martial arts promotion will return to the O2 Arena on March 19 for their 12th show in the English capital after a three-year hiatus.

Due to the increase in Omicron cases and the possibility of further restrictions, UFC president Dana White told SunSport last month that there was a doubt.

However, the UK government has eased restrictions, allowing the MMA leader to return.

“Every time we put on an event in London, it’s an incredible experience,” White said.

“The fights are always off the charts, and the fans are incredible.”

“England has a unique energy.”

And I’m looking forward to returning on March 19th with a fight card.”

The UFC last visited London in March 2019, with the headliner being a welterweight bout between Liverpool’s Darren Till and fan favorite Jorge Masvidal.

They were scheduled to return to London in March 2020, but the pandemic forced them to cancel the event six days before fight night.

Leon Edwards, the pride of Birmingham, was set to fight former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the main event of that card.

The pandemic had no effect on UK fighters competing in 2020 and 2021, with the UFC going to great lengths to keep their hefty roster active.

With three stints on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, dubbed Fight Island by the promotion, the promotion kept their international fighters active.

They’ve also hosted a number of events at their Apex facility in Las Vegas, though it appears they’ll be getting back on the road in the near future.

Although a showdown between Till and Hall has been discussed, no main event has been announced for March 19.

Preliminary talks have taken place between Arnold Allen and Dan Hooker of New Zealand, according to SunSport.

The event’s tickets will go on sale on February 2.

