The UFC hasn’t begun planning for Conor McGregor’s return yet, according to Dana White, but Nate Diaz ‘could be’ next.

The UFC hasn’t started planning for Conor McGregor’s comeback yet, according to Dana White, but Nate Diaz ‘could be’ next.

CONOR MCGREGOR hasn’t fought in the UFC since losing a trilogy fight to Dustin Poirier in July of last year, and he has no plans to fight again.

Dana White, the UFC’s president, has teased fans with the possibility of a trilogy fight between McGregor and his long-time rival Nate Diaz.

Diaz is said to have recently signed a new contract with White’s promotion, and the latter was asked if another meeting with McGregor was in the works.

“It could be,” White told ESPN.

Conor, I believe, will return in the summer.

But I can’t be certain.

It will be determined by how his leg heals.

“Between now and then, a million things could happen.”

It’s pointless to speculate.

That’s something I’ve given up.

“We’ll start talking about what’s possible for Conor when McGregor contacts me and tells me he’s ready to start training 100 percent.”

Both McGregor and Diaz won one of their two epic fights in 2016.

A trilogy fight would be the ideal way to end a rivalry that will undoubtedly go down in UFC history.

McGregor’s last fight against Poirier was also a trilogy, so the Notorious may do the same next time.

After a horrific leg break in his loss to Poirier at UFC 264, the 33-year-old has yet to return.

However, recent photos of a stacked-looking McGregor suggest the former champ is planning a comeback this year.

Two petrol bombs were thrown at McGregor’s Black Forge Inn pub in Dublin last week, prompting the release of the images.

Following the shocking events, police are looking into a report of attempted criminal damage.

There’s also talk of a fight with YouTube sensation Jake Paul.

To add fuel to the fire of a future fight, McGregor even followed Paul’s boxing manager on Instagram.