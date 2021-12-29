The ultimate Hogmanay steak pie sandwich is made in a Glasgow cafe.

The ultimate Hogmanay steak pie sandwich has been created in a Glasgow cafe.

Have you ever wondered if you could fit New Year’s Day dinner into a sandwich? Well, wonder no longer because one Glasgow cafe has…

For many people, New Year’s Day dinner will be a little different this year.

Given the current household contact restrictions, it may only be a one-person meal or a smaller family dinner, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be delicious.

A Glasgow cafe has devised a solution for those who are unable to enjoy the traditional steak pie dinner after the bells.

Kaf Coffee in Partick has created a sandwich that brings together all of the best parts of Hogmanay dinner into one perfectly baked package.

Rich beef stew, puff pastry shards, and malt vinegar mushy peas combine in the happy Hogmanay steak pie sub to create the flavor of a full New Year’s Day dinner in one bite.

More than a few foodies have expressed interest in the creation, and we can’t wait to try one for ourselves.