The ultimate Rangers quiz, consisting of 55 questions that will test your knowledge of the historic season.

The ultimate Rangers quiz, with 55 questions that will test your knowledge of the team’s history.

Take our quiz to see how much you remember about the Rangers winning the league.

Rangers finally won their 55th title after a decade of trying.

With relegation to division three and the infamous ‘Journey’ back to the top flight, before miserable seasons watching Celtic dominate, it’s been a difficult time.

Steven Gerrard, on the other hand, has finally done what Rangers fans hoped he would by leading the club to the Premiership title – and in style.

Most Rangers fans expected the league title to come down to the wire, but they had it locked up as early as March 7 thanks to some impressive performances.

They’re still unbeaten after that incredible run, thanks to Allan McGregor, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, and Alfredo Morelos’ outstanding performances.

But how well do you remember the entire season? Take our quiz to see how well you know the campaign.

Because the Rangers still have a few games left in the season, all of the answers are correct as of April 12th.