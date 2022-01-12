The Undertaker, a WWE legend, names his wrestling Mount Rushmore… but omits legends Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan.

The Undertaker, a WWE legend, names his wrestling Mount Rushmore… but skips over legends Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan.

Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair have been left off of THE UNDERTAKER’s wrestling Mount Rushmore.

In 2020, the WWE legend, real name Mark Calaway, called an end to his 30-year career at Survivor Series.

For many wrestling fans, the 56-year-old would rank among the best of all-time performers.

And his WrestleMania undefeated streak is unlikely to be matched.

He was recently asked who would be the four stars to feature on his Mount Rushmore while speaking with Kevin Hart for the Laugh Out Loud Network.

One of the most hotly debated topics in wrestling is the WWE’s Mount Rushmore.

And when the Dead Man responded, he left out two of the most famous names in wrestling history.

“Andre the Giant, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Shawn Michaels,” the Undertaker said.

The four men were unquestionably among the most influential figures to ever enter the squared-circle.

The absence of 16-time world champion Flair and Hulk Hogan, on the other hand, did raise some eyebrows.

The Nature Boy had a 40-year career in professional wrestling, with ten appearances on WCW’s Starrcade.

In the 1980s, Hogan was the catalyst for the entire wrestling craze, and after breaking into the Hollywood film industry, he became a worldwide celebrity.

He controversially left WWE for WCW in 1994, but returned to Vince McMahon’s company in 2002, where he faced The Rock in one of the all-time great matches at WrestleMania X8.