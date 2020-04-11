The United States was the first country in the world to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Drone images show corpses buried on Hart Island, New York City, April 9, 2020.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters

The United States is the first country in the world to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day.

According to researchers at Johns Hopkins University, 2,108 people died on Friday.

The United States also passed half a million infections at the end of a devastating week.

More Americans (8,800) died between Monday and Saturday than during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq combined.

The death toll in the United States (18,693) on Saturday morning is expected to exceed that in Italy (18,849) by Sunday. However, the overall picture shows that the rate of the outbreak appears to be slowing as the number of deaths continues to increase.



A doctor from the Haight Ashbury Free Clinic walks past a sign in a boarded-up shop on March 17, 2020, and talks to homeless people about the corona virus in the Haight Ashbury region of San Francisco, California.

Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images

“We are gradually seeing a flattening and a decline,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top American epidemiologist who advises the White House, on Friday.

But other officials were eager to downplay the thoughts of an end to the crisis.

“As encouraging as they are, we have not yet peaked,” said Dr. White House coronavirus response director Deborah Birx on Friday’s easing of new cases.

While the US may look better overall, New York State is still in a difficult situation and remains the most affected region in the country. According to The Associated Press, 777 new deaths were reported on Friday.

