The University of Miami faculty is unhappy with Mario Cristobal’s contract.

The majority of the highest-paid state employees in the United States are college coaches, according to a list.

Mario Cristobal has reportedly agreed to return to the University of Miami for an (undisclosed) fee of $80 million.

And he is being chastised by a number of faculty members over his pay.

During the pandemic, many UM professors and staff members saw their pay cut by about 18 months.

According to the Miami Herald, since learning the figures of Cristobal’s hiring, staff morale has plummeted.

Many see his contract as the latest example of administrative indifference to academia.

Miami welcomes home Mario Cristobal as football head coach. https://t.co/2P1EkMfesSpic.twitter.com/8qiaPXTk63 — University of Miami (@univmiami) December 6, 2021