The University of Pennsylvania reacts to the NCAA’s new transgender policy.

The University of Pennsylvania Reacts to the NCAA’s Transgender Policy Change

The NCAA updated its policy on transgender athletes earlier this week.

“Like the Olympics, the updated NCAA policy calls for transgender participation in each sport to be determined by the policy of the sport’s national governing body, subject to ongoing review and recommendation to the NCAA Board of Governors by the NCAA Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports,” according to an NCAA statement.

The NCAA made the decision in response to one athlete’s dominance.

This season, Lia Thomas, a female Penn swimmer, has dominated the competition.

Thomas, a former member of the men’s team, has the potential to break several NCAA records.

Penn issued a statement on the NCAA’s decision on Thursday.

According to ESPN, the statement reads as follows:

In the women’s 200-yard, 500-yard, and 1,650-yard freestyle events, Thomas has the fastest times in the country.

In all three individual events, she has already qualified for the NCAA swimming and diving championships.

