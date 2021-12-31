The unveiling of a statue of Cristiano Ronaldo in India has sparked outrage among Indians, who are outraged that the Manchester United star is being honored.

The unveiling of a statue of Cristiano Ronaldo in India has sparked outrage among Indians, who are angry that the Manchester United star is being honored.

Locals in India have been outraged by a new Cristiano Ronaldo statue.

Protesters in Goa are outraged that the Manchester United legend was chosen as his country’s representative because Portugal ruled the region for more than 400 years until 1961.

The Ronaldo tribute is intended to encourage the growth of football in Western India.

However, some campaigners deemed it ‘totally unacceptable’ because it heightened political tensions, and instead demanded the inclusion of an Indian footballer.

Hundreds of locals witnessed the unveiling of a 900-pound statue of ex-Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo in the Calangute beach village park in Panaji city on Wednesday.

Many protested the Ronaldo monument by waving black flags, as Goa has strong feelings about the period before Portugal colonized it.

Michael Lobo, a Goa state government minister, is behind the statue, citing a desire to encourage local youth to participate in sports, particularly football.

“We put up Cristiano Ronaldo’s statue in the park for the love of football and at the request of our youth,” Lobo said, “to inspire our youngsters to take football to greater heights.”

“It was a pleasure to dedicate the beautification of open space, landscaping, a foundation garden, and a walkway.”

“We put Cristiano Ronaldo’s statue up here so that young boys and girls can be inspired.”

“We want them to be inspired,” says the narrator.

As a result, football’s love and passion will grow.

“We talk about Cristiano Ronaldo when we talk about football.”

Campaigners, on the other hand, are outraged that a player from a country that once occupied Goa was chosen ahead of other candidates.

“Say no to Cristiano Ronaldo’s idol at Calangute,” protesters chanted.

“We’re protesting against the country where he [Ronaldo] actually belongs,” one of them explained to me.

“Goa has been a colony for centuries, and his statue is completely unacceptable.”

“That happened a long time ago,” one fan said, “and as a state, we should move forward to make the most of football.”

Why can’t we look at Ronaldo like the rest of the world does?”

Lobo also claimed that those who objected to the statue were simply anti-football.

“They just despise football and want nothing good to happen to the younger generation,” he explained.

Although cricket is still India’s most popular sport, the game has exploded in popularity in Goa.

After 14 years of independence, India finally freed Goa, on the country’s west coast, from Portuguese rule 60 years ago.

