The Upset on Saturday Night Shocked the College Basketball World

Saturday Night’s Upset Shocks the College Basketball World

Who says college basketball upsets aren’t possible in December?

On Saturday night, Alabama played Gonzaga and took a 16-point lead into halftime.

In the second half, the Crimson Tide did just enough to win 91-82 and pull off the upset.

One of the biggest differences in the game was Gonzaga’s inability to keep up from the perimeter.

Alabama made just 13 of 34 three-point attempts.

Jaden Shackelford was one of two Alabama players who scored 20 points or more.

He finished with 28 points, nine rebounds, and two assists.

With 20 points, five rebounds, and three assists, JD Davison was the other player in double figures.

The Crimson Tide improved to 7-1 overall with this win, and there’s no doubt they’ll be moving up from No.

In the next AP poll, he’ll be ranked No. 16.

Gonzaga’s record dropped to 7-2 after a loss to Duke on Nov.

25.

The college basketball world was taken aback by this result, as Alabama traveled to Seattle and sent a message not only to the SEC, but to the entire country.

