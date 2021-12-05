The Upset on Saturday Night Shocked the College Basketball World

Saturday Night’s Upset Shocks the College Basketball World

Who says college basketball upsets aren’t possible in December?

On Saturday night, Alabama played Gonzaga and took a 16-point lead into halftime.

In the second half, the Crimson Tide did just enough to win 91-82 and pull off the upset.

One of the biggest differences in the game was Gonzaga’s inability to keep up from the perimeter.

Alabama made just 13 of 34 three-point attempts.

Jaden Shackelford was one of two Alabama players who scored 20 points or more.

He finished with 28 points, nine rebounds, and two assists.

With 20 points, five rebounds, and three assists, JD Davison was the other player in double figures.

The Crimson Tide improved to 7-1 overall with this win, and there’s no doubt they’ll be moving up from No.

In the next AP poll, he’ll be ranked No. 16.

Gonzaga’s record dropped to 7-2 after a loss to Duke on Nov.

25.

The college basketball world was taken aback by this result, as Alabama traveled to Seattle and sent a message not only to the SEC, but to the entire country.

College Basketball World Shocked By Saturday Night Upset

FINAL: No. 16 Alabama 91, No. 3 Gonzaga 82. In Seattle. Decent day for Alabama athletics. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) December 5, 2021

Alabama takes down Gonzaga in Seattle Huge win for the program pic.twitter.com/vf4ZI9EMeY — Ryan C. Fowler (@RyanCFowler) December 5, 2021

ALABAMA JUST BEAT GONZAGA 91-82 — Jayde Saylor (@JaydeSaylor) December 5, 2021

Lest you believe Alabama is only a football school, Alabama just beat No. 3 Gonzaga. Huge win for Nate Oats and Co. — John Talty (@JTalty) December 5, 2021

Alabama had to go “over the top” of Gonzaga’s defense to win tonight’s game. Crimson Tide finished 13-34 from three-point range. https://t.co/fFeer4pKyu — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 5, 2021

What would an Alabama over Bulldogs (Georgia FB/Gonzaga MBB) parlay pay out? Heck of a night for the Tide in a rare pair of underdog spots. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) December 5, 2021

Alabama beating Gonzaga in Seattle is a great win for the SEC and Nate Oats is an excellent coach Gonzaga is very good…but I hope people remember this game when they don’t lose in their bad conference and people want to rank them #1 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 5, 2021

Final: Alabama 91, Gonzaga 82. Zags missed a bunch of FTs and Bama made a bunch of 3s, but Gonzaga has to be concerned with how easily Bama’s guards carved them up. Good showcase game for Alabama freshman guard J.D. Davison (20 pts) in front of several pro scouts. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) December 5, 2021

Alabama fans after knocking off #3 Gonzaga in basketball and winning the SEC Championship vs. #1 Georgia pic.twitter.com/FnCxAxIJyy — Bradley Paterik (@bradhawkdown) December 5, 2021