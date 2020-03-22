The US rapes France for exchanging prisoners with Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration sharply criticized France on Sunday for releasing an Iranian man who was to be prosecuted by the United States for an apparent prisoner exchange with Iran.

The State Department deeply regrets the “unilateral” French decision to release Jalal Rohollahnejad, which has been the subject of a US extradition request for violating American sanctions against Iran.

Spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement that France had failed to honor its commitments under a common extradition treaty and harmed the cause of justice. Rohollahnejad was released on Friday in an apparent exchange against French researcher Roland Marchal, who has been imprisoned in Iran for more than eight months for violating state security laws.

“The United States deeply regrets France’s unilateral decision to release Iranian Jalal Rohollahnejad from custody,” she said. “Several US lawsuits are pending against him for illegally exporting military-grade equipment in violation of US sanctions.”

“The United States and France have a common interest in bringing those who are charged with serious crimes to justice, especially in cases that affect national security,” said Ortagus. “In this case, it is unfortunate that France has failed to meet its contractual obligations and prevented the persecution of justice.”

Iranian state television reported late Friday that Marchal had been released just a few hours after the French authorities released Ruhollahnejad. France had planned to bring Ruhollahnejad to the United States because of its alleged role in violating U.S. sanctions against Iran. It was said that he had been in prison in France for more than a year.