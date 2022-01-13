The Venus Rosewater Dish explains why women’s winners receive a plate while men’s winners receive a trophy at Wimbledon.

Wimbledon women’s winners receive a plate, while men’s winners receive a trophy, according to the Venus Rosewater Dish.

Wimbledon’s men’s and women’s singles events are two of the most important on the tennis calendar.

For the past 130 years, the women’s champion has received a giant platter, but it begs the question of why they get a giant round ornament while the men get a gold trophy.

Elkington and Co, of Birmingham, made it in 1864.

It’s a replica of a plate by German metalworker Caspar Enderlein, which is based on a 16th century pewter model by French carver Francois Briot.

Despite its unique appearance, it is the third iteration of the significant prize.

A female figure seated in the middle of the plate, holding a lamp in one hand and a jug in the other, is the virtual representation of temperance.

The four elements (earth, water, air, and fire) surround her, while the seven liberal arts (grammar, rhetoric, logic, geometry, arithmetic, music, and astrology) line the rim.

Due to the slow decline of the pewter industry, it was the pinnacle of modernity when it was created. It was created using a novel process called electroforming.

The role of women in much of the nineteenth century was primarily to supervise domestic duties in the home, which is a rather archaic reason.

Given their position of power, the dish is frequently assumed to be a symbol of this – not for the most equal of reasons, and sometimes regarded as a relic of sexism.

The first Wimbledon championships were held in 1877, but only men were permitted to compete; women were not allowed to compete until 1887.

The Venus Rosewater Dish was first presented in 1886, and the men’s singles champions have always been awarded a gold cup inscribed with “The All England Lawn Tennis Club Single Handed Championship of the World.”

Former champions’ names are engraved in the cup’s bowl, which sits on a black plinth with a decorated silver band – and names are also engraved on the women’s version.