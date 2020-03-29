The vibrant tribute of Bernard Tapie to Michel Hidalgo

Thursday afternoon, Michel Hidalgo (87) left us after a long illness. Tributes multiplied as soon as the news was announced. Blues coach during their coronation at Euro 84, the former technician had directed OM from 1986 to 1991. Bernard Tapie then president of the Olympian club, also paid a beautiful tribute to his former coach in the columns of Provence. The latter returned in particular to the conditions of Hidalgo’s arrival in Marseille when he was technical director of the FFF.

“Above all, I would like to tell you that Michel Hidalgo was really a beautiful person. Honest, right. But also the best. Without him, I would have had much more difficulty making OM what it would become … Hidalgo, Marseille and OM, it’s a great and great story. You know, this story with Michel, it does not escape the rules that I have always set for 40 years. You never win a match, a race, you cannot succeed in any field unless you surround yourself with the best. And at the time, in football, the best was Hidalgo. I managed to convince him to come join me and I steal it from the technical direction of the Fed. It’s one of my nicest shots. And he, if he accepts the challenge, is proof that he was also a brave guy. He had just been European champion, he was national technical director, had all the honors. I suggest he come to Marseille to join me in this not-without-risk adventure and he says banco! No, really, it was brave. If he was rigorous, he also respected everyone and played a somewhat paternalistic role in the locker room. His personality gave credit to the club. We were proud to have him and he was proud of OM. So proud and in love with this city that he never left it, “ says the former Marseille president. A fine tribute to a man who has left an indelible mark on the history of Olympique de Marseille …