The victory of Tyson Fury over Deontay Wilder and Chisora’s battle with Parker are among the best British boxing fights of 2021.

In 2021, British boxing took a hit, with world champions such as Anthony Joshua, Josh Warrington, Terri Harper, and Kid Galahad losing their titles.

However, a few stars, such as Maxi Hughes, Savannah Marshall, Leigh Wood, and Sunny Edwards, have risen to prominence thanks to outstanding victories and performances.

However, not all of the best fights feature a world title, a flawless performance, or even a packed stadium.

Every weekend, there are fantastic bouts for area titles, English and British honors, and good old bragging rights all over the UK.

Underdogs have sprung surprises, journeymen have refused to be defeated, sparring partners have turned into stars, and the result has come from the far corners.

However, some of the best fights almost don’t require a result.

When the valiant loser limps away with equal credit and respect, it is a rare occurrence.

Both men have been covered in blood and glory as a result of chess matches and all-out wars.

SunSport has tried to narrow it down to a few of the best of 2021:

This generation of fight fans has been robbed of the glory days of Rumbles in the Jungles, Thrillas in Manila, and Brawls in Montreal, but this was a fantastic throwback and reminder of how great the sport can be.

Both men were tied at 2-2 for canvas trips, dragging their massive and broken bodies back to their feet four times in total.

The Gypsy King then went back to the well to collapse Wilder once more, retaining his WBC title and confirming his place at the top of the heap.

Sugar Hill Stewart’s thrilling cornerwork later on was a bonus, and everyone walked away reminded of why these men – the world heavyweight champions – are at the pinnacle of all sport.

If Bermondsey braveheart Cheeseman has now retired at the age of 26, leaving behind a magnificent body of work that any fighter would be proud of, he does so with a lovely young family and various businesses to enjoy.

In the space of three breath-taking years, the Tony Sims-trained ace battled Asinia Byfield, Sergio Garcia, Kieran Conway, Scott Fitzgerald, Sam Eggington, JJ Metcalf, and finally Williamson.

His WLDLWWL record from that incredible run is worth revisiting, but everyone is worth revisiting.

The seventh round of this barnstormer alone was incredible, as both men were subjected to barrages of punishment while remaining upright.

But Williamson, who has fought valiantly…

