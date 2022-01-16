The video of Cowboys fans storming the stadium has gone viral.

Cowboys Fans Rushing Into Stadium Goes Viral

In one of the most anticipated games in ATandT Stadium history, the Dallas Cowboys take on the San Francisco 49ers.

And just looking at the crowd should tell you how pumped up the audience is.

ATandT Stadium’s doors opened to fans with seats and standing room tickets ahead of the late-afternoon game.

The crowd rushed through the doors and into the stadium as if their lives depended on it, as if it were a scene from a movie.

Hundreds of fans descended on “Jerry World” in a matter of seconds, while thousands more waited outside.

It appears that the event will be completely sold out.

NFL fans were perplexed as to why so many people were pouring into the stadium.

However, they may be unaware that the stadium has thousands of additional standing-room-only seats in addition to the designated areas.

It is impossible to believe unless you see it for yourself.

It’s truly unique:

