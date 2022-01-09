The Vikings are said to be making a decision on Mike Zimmer’s future.

Mike Zimmer’s Future Is Supposedly Being Decided By Vikings
According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, the Minnesota Vikings are moving away from head coach Mike Zimmer.
Zimmer is expected to be released by the Vikings this week, according to league sources.
Rick Speilman, the team’s longtime general manager, will remain in place.
Changes coming in Minnesota https://t.co/47Dmnfynmj
— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 8, 2022
March 1, 2018: Mike Zimmer talks with media at the NFL Combine about the team’s future at QB. He clearly wanted to bring back one of Bridgewater, Bradford or Keenum and build around his defense. #Vikingspic.twitter.com/Y1wNROO5xe
— Minnesota Sports Fan (@realmnsportsfan) January 8, 2022