The Vikings are said to be making a decision on Mike Zimmer’s future.

Mike Zimmer’s Future Is Supposedly Being Decided By Vikings

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, the Minnesota Vikings are moving away from head coach Mike Zimmer.

Zimmer is expected to be released by the Vikings this week, according to league sources.

Rick Speilman, the team’s longtime general manager, will remain in place.

Vikings Reportedly Make Decision On Mike Zimmer’s Future

Vikings Reportedly Make Decision On Mike Zimmer’s Future

Changes coming in Minnesota https://t.co/47Dmnfynmj — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 8, 2022