The Vikings’ coach has a telling remark about running back Dalvin Cook.
On Thursday, the Minnesota Vikings took a big hit.
Dalvin Cook, the superstar running back, was placed on the reserve COVID-19 list earlier today.
Despite the fact that he has a few more days until Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, he appears to have already been ruled out.
With his comments this afternoon, Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak appeared to confirm the status of his leading rusher.
“I’m sure he’ll be disappointed.”
Kubiak said, per Vikings insider Chris Tomasson, “We’ll get him back at some point.”
#Vikings OC Klint Kubiak on Dalvin Cook missing big game: “I know he’s going to be bummed out. We’ll get him back at some point. … We have all the confidence in the world in (Alexander Mattison).”
— Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) December 23, 2021