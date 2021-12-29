The Vikings have made a new decision on running back Dalvin Cook.
Prior to Sunday night’s game, the Minnesota Vikings’ offense is getting a major boost.
The team announced on Wednesday that running back Dalvin Cook had been activated from the COVID list.
Vikings Announce New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook
Vikings Announce New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook
The #Vikings have activated RB Dalvin Cook from Reserve/COVID-19.
CB Tye Smith has been activated from Reserve Practice Squad/COVID-19 and DE Patrick Jones II has been placed on Reserve/COVID-19.
📰: https://t.co/aHD7hs0jtcpic.twitter.com/O9tgkxWdq3
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 29, 2021
Green Bay weather forecasts are predicting 4°F / -16°C at kickoff on Sunday night for Packers vs Vikings 🥶
— Daire Carragher (@DaireCarragher) December 29, 2021