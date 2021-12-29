The Vikings have made a new decision on running back Dalvin Cook.

Prior to Sunday night’s game, the Minnesota Vikings’ offense is getting a major boost.

The team announced on Wednesday that running back Dalvin Cook had been activated from the COVID list.

Vikings Announce New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

Vikings Announce New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

The #Vikings have activated RB Dalvin Cook from Reserve/COVID-19. CB Tye Smith has been activated from Reserve Practice Squad/COVID-19 and DE Patrick Jones II has been placed on Reserve/COVID-19. 📰: https://t.co/aHD7hs0jtcpic.twitter.com/O9tgkxWdq3 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 29, 2021