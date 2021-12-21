The Vikings have made their official decision on Adam Thielen for Monday Night Football.

Due to an ankle injury, Adam Thielen’s status for Monday night was unknown.

The Vikings issued an official update on the veteran wide receiver just moments ago.

Thielen will not play tonight against the Bears, according to the Vikings.

Thielen put his ankle injury to the test during pregame warm-ups, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Week 15 has Thielen listed as questionable.

Despite his lack of workload in practice, the coaching staff stated that he would be a game-time decision.

Thielen will miss his second game in a row due to injury.

He could return in December if all goes well with his recovery.

Against the Rams, he scored 26 points.

