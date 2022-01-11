The viral video of Georgia coaches sprinting to the elevator has gone viral.
Even though some Georgia coaches couldn’t immediately run onto the field, they still rushed to the elevator to get there.
The Bulldogs staffers rushed out of the press box to the elevator as soon as the clock struck zero and went crazy.
Video Of Georgia Coaches Running To Elevator Goes Viral
Watch UGA’s coaches run screaming out of the booth after winning the #NationalChampionshippic.twitter.com/KvuFlJ82u4
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 11, 2022